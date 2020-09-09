Something to look forward to: The Founders Editions of Nvidia’s Ampere cards will be here soon, and while plenty of consumers are poised to snap one up asap, some prefer to wait for third-party cards from AIB partners. Thanks to a German website, we now have an idea of how much they will cost.

Nvidia launches the $699 RTX 3080 on September 17 with the $1,499 RTX 3090 following a week later on September 24. If you’re eyeing an aftermarket card with their overclocked GPUs and memory, better components, and improved cooling solutions—an important element when it comes to Ampere—German retail site Caseking.de has listed several models.

Thanks to a tweet from prolific leaker @momomo_us, we know the price for a number of SKUs from Gigabyte, Asus, Zotac INNO3D, PNY, Asus, and INNO3D.

Tom's Hardware helpfully converted the prices from Euros to US dollars. In Europe, the RTX 3080 Founders Edition costs $710, while the RTX 3090 is $1531.

Caseking.de prices for RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards

Make & Model Price Zotac GAMING RTX 3090 Trinity $1694.73 Zotac GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity $795.11 Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC $776.01 Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC $747.97 Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC $1617.00 Gigabyte RTX 3090 Eagle OC $1583.87 INNO3D RTX 3080 iChill X4 $769.63 INNO3D RTX 3080 iChill X3 $759.44 INNO3D RTX 3080 Twin X2 $751.80 INNO3D RTX 3090 iChill X4 $1578.78 INNO3D RTX 3090 Gaming X3 $1558.15 INNO3D RTX 3090 iChill X3 $1586.62 PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB $731.74 PNY RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB $1559.66 Asus RTX 3090 TUF Gaming $1611.91 Asus RTX 3080 ROG Strix $795.36 Asus RTX 3080 TUF Gaming $779.38 Asus RTX 3090 ROG Strix $1699.51

Note that none of the cards, even the lower-end models, are cheaper than the Founders Editions, likely due to their size and powerful cooling systems. Asus’ high-end ROG Strix 3090 is an eye-watering $1,699.51, around $170 more than the Founders Edition in Europe.

No word on when these cards will arrive, but we shouldn’t have too long to wait. There’s no sign of the RTX 3070, which releases in October priced at $499.

Nvidia recently boasted that the RTX 3080 would be able to hit over 100 fps in many top titles at 4K with max settings and RTX on. AMD, not wanting to be forgotten, is reminding people that Big Navi is on the way with a Radeon 6000 Easter egg in Fortnite. We've also heard that team red might release a 16GB model that undercuts the RTX 3080.