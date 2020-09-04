Something to look forward to: We know that the RTX 3080 is a beast of a card, one that leaves the Turing flagship RTX 2080 Ti in the dust. Nvidia recently showed how the two compare in a 4K showdown on Doom Eternal. Now, the company has promised frame rates over 100 fps in other AAA games, all while in 4K with settings maxed and RTX on.

Nvidia yesterday posted a video that displayed the RTX 3080's ability to power Doom Eternal in 4K at around 150 fps with settings turned all the way up. That's very impressive, but what about games that aren't as well-optimized as id Software's shooter? Nvidia says we can still expect anywhere between 60 and over 100 fps, even at that high resolution.

In a Reddit Q&A, Nvidia's director of GeForce product management, Justin Walker, answered a question on whether the RTX 3080's 10GB of GDDR6X was enough to run next-gen AAA titles.

"We're constantly analyzing memory requirements of the latest games and regularly review with game developers to understand their memory needs for current and upcoming games," said Walker. "The goal of 3080 is to give you great performance at up to 4k resolution with all the settings maxed out at the best possible price."

Walker named Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Gears of War 5, Borderlands 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2 as games that will hit that 60 – 100 fps range while in 4K with max settings, including any texture packs, and with RTX on where supported.

In a question regarding the RTX 3080's ability to handle 144Hz monitors, Walker named Doom Eternal, Forza 4, and Wolfenstein Youngblood as titles that can run at 144fps while maxed out at 4K. He added that more demanding games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, and Borderlands 3 would be closer to 60 fps.

As to why the RTX 3080 didn't come with more than 10GB of GDDR6X, Walker said it was a matter of balancing price vs. performance. "Extra memory is always nice to have but it would increase the price of the graphics card, so we need to find the right balance."

The $699 RTX 3080 launches on September 17, though we've heard stock levels could be limited, so you might struggle to buy one this year.

Yesterday brought news that an RTX 3070 Ti featuring 16GB of GDDR6 might be in the works. If true, don't expect to see one anytime soon.