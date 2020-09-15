Something to look forward to: Everyone's favorite competitive vehicle sports game, Rocket League, finally has a free-to-play launch date. The game will lose its upfront cost on September 23, and will instead be monetized exclusively through cosmetic microtransactions.

If you're like me and have held off on playing Rocket League due to its entry fee, you'll finally have an opportunity to see what all the fuss is about in just a few short days. In the meantime, you can take a peek at the newly-released Free-To-Play Cinematic trailer for the game above.

It's not in-engine footage, of course, but it's still fairly representative of the type of fast-paced, intensely competitive gameplay Rocket League strives to offer.

For those who are totally unfamiliar with Rocket League, it's best to think of the game as a vicious, no-holds-barred version of soccer where players control zippy little match car-like vehicles instead of human characters.

You use the nose of your vehicle (or its wheels when performing fancier flip maneuvers) to nudge an oversized ball around an arena, while attempting to shoot it into the opponent's goal. The enemy team will, of course, be pursuing the same strategy, so you'll need fast reflexes and plenty of practice to stand your ground.

Unfortunately for PC users, Rocket League is only available on a single PC storefront: the Epic Games Store. It was once available on Steam, but Epic acquired Rocket League's developer, Psyonix, back in May of 2019; effectively forcing the transition.

Rocket League is also available on the Switch, the Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4. Its free-to-play launch will be simultaneous across all platformers come September 23.