Editor's take: One feature that I’m glad to see return is the auto MagSpeed magnetic scroll wheel. When scrolling at normal speeds, it affords the same clicky feedback you’d experience with most any scroll wheel. Give it a quick zip, however, and it switches to freescroll mode where lines zoom by in a hurry – up to 1,000 lines per second. It’s an incredibly handy feature and one of my favorite from earlier Logitech mice.

Logitech on Monday announced a new wireless compact mouse that is joining the Master Series.

The new Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is a low-profile pointer designed for use anywhere work needs to be done, which in this day and age, can be virtually everywhere. Given its compact nature, Logitech said it should be a good fit for those with smaller hands.

The pointer can connect wirelessly from up to 10 meters away. Battery life is equally impressive as the mouse can last up to 70 days on a full charge. A quick one-minute recharge over USB-C can supply up to three hours of additional runtime, we’re told. With Bluetooth, users can simultaneously link the mouse with up to three different devices and toggle between them at the push of a button.

Logitech’s new MX Anywhere is priced at $79.99 in your choice of gray, black or rose color schemes. It also comes with Logitech’s Unifying USB dongle for additional flexibility when connecting. There’s also a version optimized for Mac at the same price. Both are expected to ship this month, we’re told.