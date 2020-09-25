Something to look forward to: We've had an iPad mini, an iPod mini, and a Mac mini, but no iPhone mini—that could change later this year, though. A leaker earlier this week claimed that one of Apple four upcoming handsets would use the iPhone mini moniker—a claim backed up by a new photo allegedly showing the name on unreleased silicone iPhone case stickers.

Regular leaker @L0vetodream tweeted that the next generation of Apple devices will be called the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Another leaker, @duanrui1205, shared what appears to be more evidence of the mini name when he tweeted (via MacRumors) a photo of the case stickers, which originate from Apple's international distribution center in Ireland.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max



Silicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9Ht — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 25, 2020

The image matches previous rumors regarding the iPhone sizes: the mini will be 5.4-inches, while the iPhone 12 and better-specced Pro model will be 6.1 inches. Finally, there's the iPhone 12 Pro Max that measures 6.7 inches, making it the largest ever display on an iPhone.

These sorts of leaks are usually taken with a healthy dose of salt, but @duanrui1205 has been accurate in the past, including the sharing of a manual showing an all-screen iPad Air that turned out to be real.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

The iPhone mini's 5.4-inch screen size is still larger than the very popular 2020 iPhone SE (4.7-inches), but smaller than last year's 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro.

We've also heard that this year's iPhones will undergo a design change, returning to an industrial, flat-edge design seen in the iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPhone SE, and recent iPad Pros. Check out the rear design and size comparisons below, courtesy of MacRumors.

iPhone 12 Sizes Compared with iPhone SE, 7, 8, SE 2, X, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max https://t.co/mtaBAeNFAS by @MacRumors pic.twitter.com/14oFHGyJrD — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) July 8, 2020