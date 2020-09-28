Facepalm: To say that pre-orders for next-generation consoles have been a bit of a mess would probably be putting it lightly. Many users are finding it difficult to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X before launch. Those who have managed to pull off the feat are now finding out they may not get their systems until after day one.

Last week, Amazon sent out emails to those with PlayStation 5 pre-orders, notifying them that their orders could be delayed until after the November 12 release date "due to high demand." On Friday, the retailer began sending out nearly identical letters to those who had scored their Xbox Series X pre-orders.

"We're contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand," the notice reads.

Amazon has sent an email giving advance warning that Xbox Series X preorders may not arrive on launch day due to high demand



The email is similar to PS5’s (and similar high demand items in the past). Can only assume Amazon is covering themselves in case shipping is delayed pic.twitter.com/XbFHkAvKqW — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 25, 2020

The email continues, saying that Amazon is doing its best to "procure more inventory." It is clearly a precautionary mailing to cover Amazon's rear if it cannot get all of its pre-orders out on launch day. Still, it is terrible optics and causes one to wonder, "If I cannot get my Xbox pre-order from Amazon the same day I could walk into the store and get one, what is the point?"

So far, Amazon is the only online retailer that has made an effort to let users know that it does not guarantee day-one delivery, making the optics even worse. In fact, Walmart backhandedly made fun of Amazon's faux pas last week tweeting, "Make you wait to get the new PlayStation5? Nah, that's not like us. Go on, pre-order it NOW!"

Amazon might want to consider beefing up its logistics team. There real is no excuse for a $1.5 trillion company to fumble pre-order deliveries.