In brief: Everybody knows that you can't have a "gaming" product without a plethora of LEDs, and Razer is well aware of that fact. Today, the gaming peripheral maker is branching out a bit from the usual sale of RGB headsets, mice, and keyboards with something completely different: a LED-equipped, pre-paid Visa card designed for gamers, by gamers.

By default, the card is virtual-only -- you can use the Razer Pay app to buy products and services online or make contactless payments in-store. However, if you want to get the full Razer Card experience, you can "upgrade" to a physical version that comes equipped with an LED logo.

Like any other pre-paid card, you can swipe and reload the Razer Card at will. However, you benefit from a few extra bonuses whenever you use the Card, such as one percent cash back for "all purchases," and up to five percent cash back on Razer Store and Razer Gold purchases.

Razer also says the Card has a "gamified rewards system," accessible through the Razer Pay app, though it's not clear what sort of rewards are on offer. We'll be reaching out to the company for clarification.

The card is being developed by Razer Fintech, the financial technology branch of Razer (which is apparently now a "lifestyle brand"), in partnership with Visa. For now, the Razer Card is only available to 1,337 "selected users" as part of an early pilot program.

However, if the early tests go well, Razer Card availability may expand to the general public.