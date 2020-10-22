In brief: If you missed out on some of the television deals last week during Prime Day, fret not as Best Buy has you covered. The electronics retailer is currently offering its Insignia 70-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire Edition TV (model NS-70DF710NA21) for just $499.99, a savings of $150 over the regular asking price.

As the name suggests, the set is 4K compatible (at up to 60Hz) and has Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform built in.

The massive TV also supports HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma high dynamic range formats and even has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built right in. It has more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

Best Buy has also enacted an extended holiday return period. Goods purchased from now through January 2 can be returned or exchanged through January 16.

The 70-inch Insignia is available directly from Best Buy and through Amazon. If you go with Amazon, take note of the delivery window. As of writing, it is showing October 29 – November 9 for me.

Should you not need such a large set or don’t want to part with that much money, perhaps consider Walmart’s offer of a TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV (model 55S20) for just $148.00.

You’ll have to wait until November 11 to nab this deal but it will be available online from Walmart’s website so you won’t have to venture out into the wild to claim it.

Thumbnail credit: BrAt82