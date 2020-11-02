Something to look forward to: Riot is best known for its work on the long-running and incredibly popular MOBA League of Legends, which first launched in 2009. However, lately, the studio has been branching out by publishing new titles set in the same universe as League (Runeterra). Today, another one of those games has been properly announced -- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Ruined King will be a cross-gen, single-player turn-based RPG, but beyond that, we have next to no gameplay details to go off of here. It’s unclear whether it will play more like Divinity: Original Sin 2 or a more traditional JRPG like Persona 5.

In any case, we know the initial roster of characters that players will be able to take control of in their adventures: Miss Fortune, Ahri, Illaoi, Yasuo, Braum, and Pyke. All of these characters are playable in League of Legends, and each of them has an established backstory, so Riot will have plenty of lore to draw on here.

It sounds like the titular “Ruined King” will be the primary antagonist in Riot Forge’s latest RPG, ruling over his corrupted domain of “the Shadow Isles.” Players will fight their way through both these Isles, as well as Bilgewater, on their quest.

Riot should have more details to share regarding Ruined King: A League of Legends Story in December. Since we don’t have any gameplay yet, we assume that will be the next thing the company shows off.

The game will be coming to Switch, PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and the Xbox Series X/S in early 2021.