Bottom line: For users heavily invested in RGB peripherals and hardware, Adata's new SE770G RGB external drive should feel right at home. The company has previously put RGB lighting on the rugged HD770G external hard drive and now it's tempting gamers with an all-new look on the much faster, portable SSD. There's less storage capacity this time around, though the performance on offer alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity over Type-C do keep things interesting.

On paper, Adata's new portable SSD seems fast enough for a multitude of tasks, but the RGB aesthetic clearly gives away its primary audience. Sporting sequential read and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and 800MB/s, respectively, alongside a dazzling exterior, the SE770G blends right in with a typical RGB gaming setup.

Portable drives have rarely featured RGB lighting, and the glowing cube patterns on this SSD should make its users realize (or regret?) what they've been missing. It features USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity over Type-C and is compatible with Windows (8 or later), macOS X (10.6 or later), Linux kernel (2.6 or later), and Android (5.0 or later).

Adata also notes compatibility with the 2018 iPad Pro and future models, alongside current-gen gaming consoles, specifically the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. It should theoretically work with next-gen consoles as well, though in that case, the only benefit will be added capacity and not performance.

The SE770G is backed by a two-year warranty and comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cable out of the box. Adata is yet to reveal its price, but the drive is expected to go on sale soon. Considering that the company's similar-spec SE800 1TB model costs $130, expect the SE770G to cost just as much, if not more, for that added RGB.