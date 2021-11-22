WinToUSB 6.5
Free Windows-To-Go (WTG) Creator which allows you to install and run a fully-functional Windows on external hard drive, USB flash drive or Thunderbolt drive.
WinToUSB (also called Windows To USB) is the best free Windows To Go (WTG) Creator which allows you to install and run a fully-functional Windows on external hard drive, USB flash drive or Thunderbolt drive. It is so easy and efficient, with just 3 steps and a few minutes, you can create your first portable Windows 11/10/8/7 or Windows Server directly from an ISO, WIM, ESD, SWM, VHD, VHDX file or CD/DVD drive, or you can clone existing Windows installation to USB or Thunderbolt drive as portable Windows. WinToUSB also supports creating Windows installation USB flash drive from Windows 11/10/8/7 and Windows Server installation ISO, with it you can install Windows from the USB flash drive easily.
If you want to upgrade a WTG Workspace to Windows 11 or Windows 10 21H1, please go to Hasleo Windows To Go Upgrader.
Features:
- Creation of Windows To Go from ISO, WIM, VHD, VHDX or CD/DVD drive.
- Clone Windows 10/8/7 to USB/Thunderbolt drive as portable Windows.
- Creation of Windows To Go on Non-Certified Windows To Go USB drive.
- Encrypt Windows To Go with BitLocker to keep your data safe.New
- Creation of Windows installation USB flash drive with BIOS & UEFI support.
- Use any edition of Windows 10/8/7 and Windows Server 2019/2016/2012/2010 to create Windows To Go USB drive.
- Support for Thunderbolt and non-512 byte sector size drives.
Windows To Go (Portable Windows) Creator
- WinToUSB allows you to install & run fully-functional Windows on an external HDD/SSD, USB flash drive or Thunderbolt drive, which means you can carry the portable Windows drive to anywhere and use it on any computer.
- Use any version of Windows 10/8/7 and Windows Server to create Windows To Go Workspace
- Creation of Windows To Go from an ISO, WIM, ESD, SWM, VHD(X) image file or CD/DVD drive
- Clone existing Windows installation to USB drive or Thunderbolt drive as portable Windows
- Creation of Windows To Go on Non-Certified Windows To Go drive
- Hot clone Windows without restarting the source computer to be cloned
- Create BitLocker encrypted Windows To Go WorkspaceNew
- Support for creating VHD/VHDX-based Windows To Go Workspace
Windows installation USB Creator
- WinToUSB releases a feature called "Windows Installation USB Creator" which allows you to create a Windows installation USB flash drive from a Windows 10/8/7/vista/2019/2016/2012/2008 installation ISO file with a few simple steps, with this feature you can create a bootable Windows installation USB drive to install Windows on both Traditional BIOS and UEFI computers by using the same USB drive.
Windows PE Bootable USB Creator
- WinToUSB also supports creating a bootable Windows PE USB drive, it can help you transfer the contents of a Windows PE image to a USB drive and make the USB drive bootable.
What's New:
- Use any edition of Windows 11/10/8/7 and Windows Server 2019/2016/2012/2010 to create Windows To Go USB drive.