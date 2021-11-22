As featured in:

WinToUSB (also called Windows To USB) is the best free Windows To Go (WTG) Creator which allows you to install and run a fully-functional Windows on external hard drive, USB flash drive or Thunderbolt drive. It is so easy and efficient, with just 3 steps and a few minutes, you can create your first portable Windows 11/10/8/7 or Windows Server directly from an ISO, WIM, ESD, SWM, VHD, VHDX file or CD/DVD drive, or you can clone existing Windows installation to USB or Thunderbolt drive as portable Windows. WinToUSB also supports creating Windows installation USB flash drive from Windows 11/10/8/7 and Windows Server installation ISO, with it you can install Windows from the USB flash drive easily.

If you want to upgrade a WTG Workspace to Windows 11 or Windows 10 21H1, please go to Hasleo Windows To Go Upgrader.

Features:

Creation of Windows To Go from ISO, WIM, VHD, VHDX or CD/DVD drive.

Clone Windows 10/8/7 to USB/Thunderbolt drive as portable Windows.

Creation of Windows To Go on Non-Certified Windows To Go USB drive.

Encrypt Windows To Go with BitLocker to keep your data safe.New

Creation of Windows installation USB flash drive with BIOS & UEFI support.

Use any edition of Windows 10/8/7 and Windows Server 2019/2016/2012/2010 to create Windows To Go USB drive.

Support for Thunderbolt and non-512 byte sector size drives.

Windows To Go (Portable Windows) Creator

WinToUSB allows you to install & run fully-functional Windows on an external HDD/SSD, USB flash drive or Thunderbolt drive, which means you can carry the portable Windows drive to anywhere and use it on any computer.

Use any version of Windows 10/8/7 and Windows Server to create Windows To Go Workspace

Creation of Windows To Go from an ISO, WIM, ESD, SWM, VHD(X) image file or CD/DVD drive

Clone existing Windows installation to USB drive or Thunderbolt drive as portable Windows

Creation of Windows To Go on Non-Certified Windows To Go drive

Hot clone Windows without restarting the source computer to be cloned

Create BitLocker encrypted Windows To Go WorkspaceNew

Support for creating VHD/VHDX-based Windows To Go Workspace

Windows installation USB Creator

WinToUSB releases a feature called "Windows Installation USB Creator" which allows you to create a Windows installation USB flash drive from a Windows 10/8/7/vista/2019/2016/2012/2008 installation ISO file with a few simple steps, with this feature you can create a bootable Windows installation USB drive to install Windows on both Traditional BIOS and UEFI computers by using the same USB drive.

Windows PE Bootable USB Creator

WinToUSB also supports creating a bootable Windows PE USB drive, it can help you transfer the contents of a Windows PE image to a USB drive and make the USB drive bootable.

