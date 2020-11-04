Next-gen power: For the most part, playing current-gen games on next-gen consoles will likely be a purely positive experience. Gamers will enjoy faster load times and higher framerates, provided engine restrictions don't interfere. However, in some cases, next-gen devices might be a bit too fast for current-gen games -- apparently, The Witcher 3 is one surprising example of this.

As discovered by the XboxNews Twitter account, the Witcher 3 is running great on the Xbox Series X: so great, in fact, that the loading screens literally do not exist, at least for fast travel.

As you can see in the Twitter video below, when the player attempts to travel to Woesong Bridge, the game loads so quickly that the visuals actually glitch out, with the player's camera getting momentarily stuck under the terrain. The game fixes itself in short order, but it's still an amusing testament to the power of next-gen hardware.

On #Xbox Series X, even without optimization, fast travel in The Witcher 3 is FAST. pic.twitter.com/mc4vEBjVd6 — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) November 2, 2020

Obviously, these problems do not exist on PCs, since The Witcher 3 was optimized for that platform from the get go. The issue only seems to arise when you take a stripped-down version of the game, such as an Xbox One or PS4 copy, and pop it into the disc drive on a newer console.

This minor loading screen oddity certainly won't be a big deal for most people, especially given that CD Projekt Red already has plans to release a next-gen-optimized version of The Witcher 3 next year. When that arrives, The Witcher 3 is expected to receive major upgrades like ray tracing, so stay tuned for further announcements on that front.

