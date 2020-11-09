What just happened? A satellite was launched in China this week that will be used to experiment with 6G communications technology. While experts are suggesting extreme, and frankly exciting, speeds for 6G, the industry hasn’t concretely decided on any specifications yet, including the tech that was just shot into orbit.

Technology is always moving forward, and as telecoms companies are still rolling out 5G networks across the world and Apple recently released its first 5G iPhone, China has just sent a 6G satellite into orbit.

This is a commercial satellite, however, but one for test communications and research.

“The world’s first 6G satellite” was one of thirteen satellites sent into orbit on the back of a Long March-6 launch vehicle from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi Province, China.

The next generation of communications would use high-frequency terahertz waves to produce speeds many times faster than current 5G networks.

Experts such as Dr. Mahyar Shirvanimoghaddam from the University of Sydney have suggested that 6G could see eye-watering speeds of up to 1 terabyte per second. That said, the telecoms industry has not hammered out any concrete specifications for the technology yet.

Take it from Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden, who back at MWC 2019 said: "It's a little too early to talk about 6G."

So don’t start saving your pennies for that new iPhone 6G just yet.