TL;DR: Remember Vertu, the maker of ridiculous luxury phones that cost up to $50,000? It folded back in 2017, but a new firm with many of its former employees has risen from its ashes—Xor—and its first handset will sell for around $3,942.

As reported by Engadget, Xor, which is pronounced “eggsor,” was co-founded by Hutch Hutchison, Vertu’s former design chief. It seems that some wealthy ex-Vertu customers missed its devices so much that they decided to fund a new company to make similarly ostentatious handsets.

The first handset Xor is developing is the Xor Titanium, which, as the name suggests, features a titanium chassis. So, what do you get for your near four-grand outlay? 5G, surely. Nope. You don’t even get 4G. Instead, you get voice calling over 2G/3G. There’s also that modern technology called SMS texts. It does come with an air quality sensor, admittedly, along with active noise cancelation and support for wireless charging, and its basicness means the battery lasts up to five days.

The Xor Titanium is aimed at business users who value security and privacy over uploading their latest holiday photos to Instagram. Owners can exchange calls and texts with other Xor users via end-to-end (AES256) encryption at the hardware level, with different ringtones indicating whether the call is encrypted. Handsets also have a remote secret key so users can delete its contents remotely should it be stolen or for whatever reason.

If you’re the kind of person who wears a watch that costs six-figures and conducts business deals using traditional voice calls, the Xor Titanium arrives in the first quarter of next year.