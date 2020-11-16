In brief: Samsung's new monitor is designed for more than the usual PC-based activities. Aptly named the Samsung Smart Monitor, it not only boasts a smart TV-style entertainment hub but also comes with mobile connectivity and remote home office features.

The all-in-one monitor uses Samsung’s Tizen 3.5 operating system found in its line of smart televisions. That means you can stream content, including in HDR10, from the likes of Netflix, Prime, and HBO or watch YouTube through the in-built apps. There’s also the option to add more from the embedded app store.

Another smart feature is the monitor’s ability to run Microsoft Office 365 applications via a virtual machine without requiring a PC connection—you can link a keyboard and mouse using Bluetooth 4.2. It’s also possible to connect to the display wirelessly using Samsung’s DeX utility, which brings a PC-like experience to a screen for those with a Galaxy S8 or newer Galaxy handset.

The M5 version of the monitor comes in Full HD and will be available in 27 inches ($230) and 32 inches ($280) from today in the US, Canada, and China, while December sees the release of the 32-inch 4K M7 model that’s price at $400.

All versions of the monitor come with built-in 5W speakers and a remote with voice control for Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The M7 model features a USB-C port for video and data transfer and power up to 65W, three USB 2.0 ports, and two HDMI 2.0 inputs. The M5 models, meanwhile, come with two HMDI 2.0 ports and two USB 2.0 inputs but lack the USB Type-C.

The Samsung Smart Monitors are being sold through Samsung’s website and various retailers in the US.

