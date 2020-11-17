Editor's take: Bud Light's marketing team has come up with a clever product to raise money for charity - a limited edition "game console" that could appeal to collectors of brewing memorabilia as well as video game aficionados. It's refreshing to see that not everything is taking themselves too seriously during this stressful time.

Microsoft and Sony may have just rolled out their latest weapons in the ongoing console war but another company has already proclaimed an early victory.

Bud Light (the beer brand operated by Anheuser-Busch, the largest brewing company in the US) has announced the BL6, a… portable gaming system shaped like a six-pack of beer. Or as the company calls it, ½ koozie, ½ console, ½ projector.

Under the hood is a bona fide Windows 10 PC featuring an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Bud Light integrated an Asus ZenBeam 720p projector into the build and there are even slots to hold the two included game controllers. The other two spots serve as thermoelectric peltier-driven drink koozies to keep your brews cold.

As a “six pack,” you’d expect nothing less than six pre-installed games and that is exactly what you get. Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI, RBI 20 Baseball and Broforce come ready to play, as do BL6 exclusives Six Puck and Flashlight Freeze Tag.

Bud Light is partnering with ShopBeerGear.com to auction off a limited number of systems for charity. All proceeds raised will go to support the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's Change is on the Menu program.