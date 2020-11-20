Highly anticipated: Cyberpunk 2077 is just a few weeks away, and though we know quite a bit about the game now, many fans have been clamoring for more detailed hardware requirements -- they've wanted spec suggestions that target different resolutions, and more importantly, different ray-tracing quality levels. Fortunately, thanks to CD Projekt Red itself and the folks over at Nvidia, we have all of those details and more today.

We'll start with the updated, non-RT system requirements first. As a quick side note, though, the minimum and recommended settings haven't changed from the last time CDPR gave us hardware requirements, so there's no need to panic if you have a lower-end rig. A GTX 780 and an i5-3570K will still net you a playable experience on Low settings.

Since we've already reported on those before, we won't re-tread that ground here. However, CDPR has included new "High" and "Ultra" non-RT recommendations, which are well worth listing.

Let's begin with the High hardware suggestions, which are as follows (everything above Minimum recommends 70GB of SSD space):

Target Resolution: 1440p

12GB GPU: RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

We're not sure what framerate this hardware-settings combo is aiming for, but to be safe, we are assuming everything above Minimum will result in 60 FPS gameplay most of the time.

Anyway, next up, we have the Ultra hardware recommendations:

Target Resolution: 2160p/4K

16GB GPU: RTX 2080 Super or RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Now, we move on to Cyberpunk 2077's ray tracing system requirements. Notably, all of the spec details we're about to list assume you're running DLSS -- without the AI upscaling tech enabled, we assume your framerate will take a significant dive, especially at 4K with RT on Ultra.

Here are the minimum requirements for RTX in Cyberpunk 2077:

Target Resolution: 1080p

16GB GPU: RTX 2060

No real surprises here. 16GB of RAM is to be expected, and AMD's GPUs will be cut from here on out due to their obvious lack of RTX support. Moving on to RT High suggestions:

Target Resolution: 1440p

16GB GPU: RTX 3070

The system requirements are quickly ramping up here, and notably, the 2080 Ti isn't listed anywhere, not even as an alternative to the 3070. That says a lot about Ampere's superior RT rendering performance, I suppose, but it is a shame for folks like myself who purchased Nvidia's last-gen flagship.

Finally, we have CDPR's RT Ultra recommendations:

Target Resolution: 4K

16GB GPU: RTX 3080

And there we have it -- all of Cyberpunk 2077's newly-updated official system requirements listed for your convenience. One thing you'll notice throughout these requirements is how low the CPU requirements are, relative to other modern-themed open world games.

For a game set in an incredibly-dense city with potentially hundreds of NPCs walking around, I can't help but be a bit surprised, especially given Watch Dogs: Legion's atrocious CPU optimization. Still, I'm not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, and I sincerely hope Cyberpunk 2077's real-world performance matches up with its technical requirements.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out. Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 10, and our own Steven Walton and Tim Schiesser will be putting the game through its paces in their own benchmarks, so stay tuned for that.