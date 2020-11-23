Gaming leaks: Spoiler-conscious gamers might wish to stay off social media for the next couple of weeks -- at least, if they're interested in Cyberpunk 2077. A little over two weeks ahead of the game's official launch on December 10, physical copies have made their way into the wild, with leaked gameplay following hot on their heels.

Since Cyberpunk 2077's release is so close, warehouses and gaming shops have already begun to receive physical copies of the game so retailers can prepare for shipment and sale. However, there's always a risk that one clever -- or bold -- worker will try to sneak one of these copies home for themselves, and it seems that's precisely what's happened sometime over the weekend.

Two gamers somehow got their hands on a PS4 copy of Cyberpunk 2077, and they decided to stream it live. The stream lasted for about 20 minutes and showcased the very beginning of the game, but we'd hesitate to call what was shown "gameplay." The individuals playing seemed to be on some kind of drugs, lacking the ability to speak coherently or drive more than a few in-game yards before crashing into a wall.

They also fumbled with the character creator and tried to talk to a couple NPCs during the early stages of the "Nomad" lifepath, which seemed to be a struggle for them. As many others have said, the duo spent about 20 minutes playing through 5 minutes of content.

In other words, if you haven't seen the leaked gameplay yet, you aren't missing much. The game does look beautiful, even on base consoles, and the performance (at least in early portions of the game) seems solid, but this is all information we could've gleaned from official information and clips CD Projekt Red has shared -- no need to scour the internet for a shoddy leak.

With all of that said, while this clip is the most popular one I've seen circulating around the internet, it is not the only leaked Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay that's out in the wild. There are other videos out there (which CDPR is taking down as quickly as they pop up), and if that continues, it probably won't be long before major story spoilers begin hitting the web. So, if you care about experiencing the game blind, stay vigilant until December 10.