HP has joined the deals party by knocking money off a range of tech goodies, including some of the best laptops available, 144Hz monitors, and pre-built PCs that come with Ryzen CPUs and the latest range of graphics cards.

For a great little laptop that doubles as an excellent tablet, you’ll struggle to find better than the HP Spectre x360. The worthy winner of the best 2-in-1 Ultraportable category in out Best Laptops guide, this 13.3-inch model comes with an all-new 11th-gen Core i5/i7 CPU that features the company’s new Xe integrated graphics.

You also get up to 16GB of RAM, a speedy M.2 SSD with the option of a free Optane upgrade, and a HP Pen. The touch display is one of the Spectre’s best features, especially if you go for the OLED option, which has colors and vibrancy that outshines IPS screens. It also boasts excellent build quality, with a brushed metal finish and a 360-degree hinge for switching between laptop and tablet modes.

Despite being a 2.8-pound 2-in-1, the Spectre x360 boasts a slew of features: a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (40Gbps signaling rate), a USB-A 3.1 port (5Gbps signaling rate), a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HP is knocking $250 off the price of the Spectre x360 during Black Friday. The base model starts at $819 with free shipping along with 15% off monitors and select accessories.

For those after a bit more screen real estate, HP is discounting the 15-inch version of the Spectre X360 by $150. It comes with an 11th-gen Intel CPU along with a 4K display and 16GB of RAM as standard. The laptop starts at $1,349. The 14-inch version also has 11th-gen CPUs and starts at $1,149.99 ($150 off the usual price)

A laptop for work, content creation/consumption, and some light gaming, the HP Spectre Laptop 15t-eb000 comes with a Core i7-1050H, a 4K touch display (AMOLED optional), and GTX 1650 Ti (Max-Q) as standard. With a massive $450 off, it starts at $1,149.

The Spectre can be packed with up 1TB of SSD storage alongside some free Optane memory, while RAM comes in 8GB or 16GB. You also get an active pen included free (the laptop flips into a tablet), along with an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C, standard Type-C, Type-A, Mini DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.0b.

If you’re looking for a traditional laptop for school or work and value a large screen along with the latest 11th-gen Intel processor, the HP Envy 17t-cg100 should fit the bill. It features a Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 (complete with Intel’s Xe Graphics) and can be upgraded with Nvidia’s GeForce MX450.

The Envy comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of NVMe M.2 storage, while the display is available in either FHD or 4K variants. You also get a webcam, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, SD card reader, USB Type-C, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, 1 Mini DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.

The HP Envy 17 starts at $749 with free shipping and usual accessory/monitor discounts. There’s also a 13-inch version that starts at $699 and comes with an optional touch display.

HP is discounting some of its powerful Omen 30L desktop gaming PCs this Black Friday. Buyers get the choice of AMD (Ryzen 3600/3700X/3900) or 10th gen i5/i7/i9 CPUs, while graphics options go all the way up to an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090—one of the few ways you can get hold of the cards, at least for the next few months (coming in and out of stock as of writing).

The PCs come with up to 2 TB M.2 SSD and various extra storage drives, 64GB of HyperX DDR4-3200 XMP RGB SDRAM, 500W or 750W PSUs, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), and Bluetooth 5.

In addition to saving between $200 and $250 on the builds, HP is offering money off coupons when you spend over a certain amount on the Intel models, letting you save even more money.

The Ryzen-powered Omen 30L (Ryzen 5 3600/RX 5700XT) starts at $999, while the Intel machines start at $1,049 (Core i5-10600K/GTX 1660 Ti). The RTX 3080/3090 build starts at $1,699.

Professionals and businesses should check out the HP Z4 G4 Workstation. Starting at $1,626 (almost $1,000 off), it can be customized with a range of Xeon or Core i9 CPUs, an Nvidia Quadro or Radeon Pro graphics card, and up to 128GB of RAM. It also comes with enterprise options such as RAID setups, networking options, and a Linux OS.

For a more budget-friendly gaming desktop in a compact design, check out the HP Pavilion TG01-0170m (above). Starting at $629 for a Ryzen 5 3500/GTX 1650, it can be specced up to a Ryzen 7 3700X/RTX 2060 Super with 32GB of RAM.

HP has priced its EliteBook 840 G7 so low that it's a deal almost too hard to turndown. This ultra-portable notebook is normally priced at $1,651 for the base configuration. During the Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can snag one at a whopping 60-percent discount. That's over $900 in savings! This ultra-slim laptop only weighs about three pounds, so it is perfect if you typically lug around your notebook between meetings.

The base configuration comes equipped with a 1.6Ghz Intel Core i5-10210U (up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost) with Intel UHD Graphics configurable up to an i7-10610U vPro. The $660 price tag only gets you 4GB DDR4 2666, but for only $70 more, you can double that (configurable up to 64GB). The storage capacity is also a bit light with a 128GB M2 SSD, but you can double that as well for $45. Storage options go up to 1TB if you want to spend your savings.

The 14-inch FHD LED display has an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio, so it's not quite bezel-free, but is not bad for a 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inch chassis. The EliteBook also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.1 ports, one HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack for all the connectivity you would need.

Starting at $660, the EliteBook 840 G7 is a steal.

FHD and QHD 144Hz gaming monitors, from $211 to $292

With HP giving offering even deeper discounts on monitors, you might want a high refresh-rate display to go with your new PC. There are two on offer, both offering 144Hz refresh rates and AMD FreeSync tech (G-Sync supported).

The Omen by HP 25 offers a 25-inch TN panel, 1080p resolution, 400 nits brightness, and several ports (three USB 3.0, 2 HDMI 1.4, 1 DisplayPort 1.2, headphone jack), along with a 1ms response time, making it a great choice for competitive multiplayer action. It starts at $234, and you can get another 10 percent off using the code BFCMDA10, which knocks the price down to $211.

The impressive HP X27i 2K, meanwhile, ups the size to 27 inches and resolution to 2560 x 1440 (QHD), the ideal combination for modern games. It’s a gorgeous IPS panel with a 4ms response time, tiny bezels, HDMI 2.0, and a single DisplayPort 1.2. The monitor is down to $324, but the code BFCMDA10 reduces it to just $292.49

If you have been eyeing an HP ZBook, but the $1755 price tag was too steep for your budget, now is the time to buy. HP has the Book Power G7 marked down to a very low $789.75—a 55-percent discount.

ZBooks are designed for 3D-modeling professionals who would like a workstation in a portable form factor. The base model is equipped with a four-core Intel Core i5-10300H processor (2.5GHz, up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost, 8MB cache). If you need a little more oomph for that extra intensive workflow, you can upgrade to an i5-10400H vPro CPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 3200 (configurable up to 64GB), but you can double that for $140.

The basic unit starts out with a 256GB SSD with several options going up to 2TB, including 256GB and 512GB self-encrypted OPAL TLC SSDs.

Connectivity is what you would expect from a workstation. The ZBook Power G7 has one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C/DisplayPort), three USB-A, one HDMI, a headphone/microphone combo jack, Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth.

HP's ProDesk 400 is a small form factor PC great for everyday use. Measuring just 6.97 x 6.89 x 1.34 inches, this small form factor PC is so discrete that it's almost unnoticeable on your desk. It can even be mounted to the back of your HP monitor if you prefer.

Don't let its small size fool you, though. The ProDesk 400 is fully customizable for light or heavy workloads. While the sale model comes with a 3GHz Intel Celeron G4930T processor, you can upgrade the CPU up to an Intel Core i9-9900T if you have the money. The base price includes only 4GB of RAM (configurable up to 64GB), but upgrading to 8GB (2x4GB) will only cost you $41.

The ProDesk 400 comes with a wide variety of storage solutions, including HDD and SSD options. The sale model comes with a 500GB 7200 RPM 2.5-inch hard drive but ranges up to 2TB. If you prefer a speedier SSD, swapping to a capacity-equivalent 512GB M.2 SSD only raises your price to about $584. Solid-state drive options range from 128GB to 1TB.

The HP ProDesk 400 G5 is more than half off during the sale, starting at just $407.04.

How about a desktop display to go with your new ProDesk. HP has all of its monitors marked down, like the 27x Curved Display. This unit usually sells for $300, but it is marked down to $220. If you purchase it with a PC, HP will knock off another 15 percent bring your cost to just $187. This is a better deal than they were offering during Labor Day, even without the PC discount.

This 27-inch full HD LCD monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync technology for smooth gameplay. Its 2 million pixel, 16:9 curved screen makes games more immersive than playing on a flat panel. It has an audio output, HDMI and DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity with HDCP support. It's an all-around solid choice that will not break your budget, even at its regular price.

If you want to trade the curved for a flat screen with a little more resolution, the HP 27MQ monitor is only $30 more. The QHD display (2560x1440 @ 60Hz) is normally $330, but is on sale for $270. The additional 15-percent discount with the purchase of any PC brings it down to $220. Either way, it's a good deal if you need a new monitor.

Elsewhere, HP is offering discounts on its extensive range of laptop and executive bags, including the top-reviewed HP Recycled Series 15.6-inch Backpack. There’s also money off its Thunderbolt and USB-C docks.

