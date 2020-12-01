Bottom line: Wyze is branching out into a new category. The smart home products maker is now accepting pre-orders for its first true wearable, the aptly named Wyze Watch. At just $20, could this be the new budget smartwatch to beat? We'll find out in February.

The Wyze Watch features a lightweight aluminum alloy frame (6061 grade aluminum) with a 1.75-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display (320 x 285 resolution, 16-bit color) on the 47mm option (the 44mm case includes a more petite 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 320).

Both models feature a blood oxygen sensor and a heart rate sensor as well as sleep monitoring, step tracking and menstrual health tracking. The watches are compatible with most major apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, and offer shortcuts to control other devices you own in the Wyze ecosystem. They also carry an IP68 rating and are water resistant up to two meters.

The smaller 44mm unit packs a 260mAh battery that’s rated for up to 14+ days of battery life while the bigger 47mm model has a 300mAh battery good for up to nine days of life between charges. Recharge time on each is listed at 2.5 hours.

Wyze is now accepting pre-orders priced at just $19.99 for either model. The Wyze Watch will ship with a basic silicone strap starting in February 2021 but you can opt for a leather strap or a silicone band (for an added fee) if you’re looking for a bit of personalization. You’ll need to keep expectations in check at that price point but even if it ends up being just alright, it’s tough to beat a $20 smartwatch.