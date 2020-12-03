Making the music: Supergiant said they traveled from their headquarters in San Francisco to Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios in London to record the album. Composer and audio director Darren Korb oversaw the production and also played guitar and supplied vocals. Ashley Barrett provided additional vocals and Austin Wintory conducted the orchestra, we’re told.

Supergiant Games is now accepting pre-orders for vinyl copies of The Songs of Supergiant Games: 10th Anniversary Orchestral Collection.

As the name suggests, the collection features orchestral arrangements of some of the most memorable songs from each game the developer has produced over the past 10 years including Bastion, Transistor, Pyre and Hades.

The standard edition of the album is presented on translucent red vinyl and retails for $34.99. A special edition with “premium audio” on two milky clear vinyl discs is also available for $49.99. A third limited edition was also created but has already sold out. All versions include instant download of the album in both MP3 and FLAC formats.

Pre-orders are open now with an expected shipping date of Q1 2021.

Optionally, you can purchase a digital copy of the album for $9.99 or just listen to the whole thing for free on Supergiant’s YouTube channel.

