Forward-looking: The first wave of Macs powered by custom Apple silicon debuted earlier this year and are now shipping. Cupertino, however, isn’t resting on its laurels as engineers at the tech titan are already working on multiple successors to the new M1 SoC including one chip with as many as 32 high-performance cores.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that if the chips meet Apple’s expectations, they will undoubtedly surpass the performance afforded by Intel chips that power the latest machines.

The first batch of M1 chips found their way into the MacBook Air, the Mac mini and the entry-level MacBook Pro. Apple is reportedly planning to spruce up upgraded versions of the MacBook Pro as well as entry and high-end iMacs. The people said new Mac Pro workstations are also coming at a later date.

When Apple first announced plans to transition to custom silicon back in June at WWDC, the company said it would take about two years to complete the transition.

Some questioned whether or not Apple was making the right move by going with its own silicon. While we won’t have a definitive answer to that query for a while longer, things seem promising thus far.

The first M1-powered offerings impressed early reviewers with their performance and energy efficiency. The move could also save Apple lots of money in the long run on top of further helping the company differentiate itself from other computer makers and free it from Intel’s roadmap.

Masthead credit: Girts Ragelis