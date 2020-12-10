Facepalm: The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 officially launched at midnight last night, but some players found themselves quite disappointed. Users report that the game struggles in many areas when running on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Some say the performance issues make the game "unplayable."

We have been waiting eight long years for the arrival of CD Projekt Red's dystopian RPG Cyberpunk 2077. Initially slated to launch on April 16, 2020, the game suffered three delays—the first to September 17, the second to November 19, and finally to December 10. Some fans were so disappointed in the last delay CDPR reported getting death threats.

But all that is behind us now. The game has shipped, and all is good. Well, except for some of those playing on older hardware. Players report a wide range of problems when trying to run Cyberpunk 2077 on first-generation PS4s and Xbox Ones.

This is Cyberpunk 2077 - PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/AZ2OPTnkdL — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) December 9, 2020

Users have flooded Twitter complaining about slow loading textures, resolutions lower than 720p, "unplayable" frame rate drops, and crashing. One Twitter user claimed that textures were taking as long as 20 seconds to load and posted a video (above) where he pulled his car over to demonstrate the almost unbelievable texture pop-in.

It is unclear how many of those having issues installed the day-one patch. It's possible that they couldn't, as Kotaku reports that it could not update the game, even after a reinstall.

"My game’s version is 1.0.0.6, which appears to be the pre-patch version, but it won’t let me install any further updates, even after re-downloading the entire game from scratch," said Kotaku's Ethan Each. "I’ve had framerate drops, UI and texture pop-in, and an overall layer of fuzzy lighting and jagged reflections that made it hard not to feel like I was playing a PS3 or 360 game, or at least a modern one on ultra low graphics settings."

That said, IGN could download the patch for Xbox One and notes that it still had problems with textures not loading and low frame rates.

We are truly humbled that so many of you trusted us and decided to support #Cyberpunk2077 before the release! Even 8 million thank yous isn't enough! The journey has just begun and we are hard at work on the upcoming fixes and updates to the game. See you in Night City! pic.twitter.com/ycIe2kN0Zq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 10, 2020

So far, the issues seem to be isolated to older consoles. PlayStation 4 Pro, PS4 Slim, Xbox Ones X, and Xbox One S users seem unaffected, but it is still too early to be sure. We have been running into optimization problems with the PC version as well, which we will go into depth on in an upcoming review.

CD Projekt Red has not commented on the problems specifically but did issue a tweet to the over 8 million people that pre-ordered the game, thanking them and saying that developers were working on many fixes and updates.

Having launch-day issues for CDPR games is nothing out of the ordinary. The Witcher 3 was a bit of a mess on release, but it ended up walking away with the Best Game of the Year Award in 2015. Given CDPR's track record, patience should pay off in this case as well.