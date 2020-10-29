WTF?! News that Cyberpunk 2077 is to be delayed for a third time, albeit by only 21 days, disappointed many gamers eager to play CD Projekt Red's title. Sadly, the predictable backlash has included death threats against the game's developers, which senior game designer Andrzej Zawadzki has called "unacceptable," reminding angry commentators that "We are people, just like you."

It was earlier this week that the highly anticipated game was unexpectedly delayed from its November 19 date to December 10. The move has led to death threats against the team, prompting Zawadzki to tweet a response.

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.

I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you. — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020

Death threats over delayed games isn't a new phenomenon. Back in 2016, No Man's Sky's developer Hello Games was inundated with similar attacks after the game was delayed by 49 days. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, some of the anger stems from a tweet by the official Cyberpunk 2077 account on October 26, promising the game would arrive on schedule.

Some people say CD Projekt Red purposely lied to fans, but staff member Fabian Mario Döhla says that the delay wasn't known at the time. This backs up reports that claim all the developers found out about the postponement at the same time as the public, with CDPR sending an internal email simultaneously with the announcement tweet.

"Thing is: we are a public traded company and it's almost impossible to tell every employee beforehand, mainly because of legal reasons," Döhla said. "I'm aware of this (and used to it) but it can be super confusing for external people. Long story short: CP Twitter (and therefore our studio - as it's an official channel) did not lie on purpose."

Following the delay, CD Projekt's CEO Adam Kiciński said Cyberpunk 2077 would have been ready to launch on November 19 for PC and next-gen consoles, but more time was required to optimize the game for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms.