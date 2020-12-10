Promotion: If you have never played Hyper Scape before, now is the time to give it a try. Even if you have no interest in playing a battle royal, Ubisoft will provide you with $10 off your next game if you play Hyper Scape before December 17.

It's not often that a company will pay you to play one of its games, but Ubisoft is doing just that with its battle-royale game Hyper Scape. The publisher just announced that players who log on between now and 11 am December 17 will receive a $10 coupon to apply in the Ubisoft Store.

The best part of this promotion is that Hyper Scape is free to play, so no purchase is necessary to claim your $10 voucher. It's not exactly free money, but it is a decent discount if you have been eyeing Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, or any other Ubisoft title.

There are a few restrictions that come with the giveaway. First, the coupon is only redeemable through January 31, 2021. Additionally, players can only apply the $10 gift to purchases totaling $14.99 or more. Pre-orders do not qualify. Finally, only PC customers using the Ubisoft Connect launcher are eligible.

Ubisoft says that you do not have to be a first-time player, either. Whether you are an active player, have played in the past, or have never played at all, you qualify. After launching Hyper Scape, a button will automatically appear to claim the gift. Ubisoft will then email a coupon code, which will discount the purchase of any qualifying titles in the Ubisoft Store.