Remember: It’s worth reiterating that since this is a Dev Channel release, the x64 emulation (and other features) are still in development. As such, some apps may not work properly out of the gate. If that’s the case, Microsoft encourages you to reach out with feedback so they can address the matter with a future update.

Microsoft has made good on its promise to bring x64 emulation to Windows 10 on Arm-based PCs. The update was originally scheduled to drop in November but narrowly missed that target launch date.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can preview the new functionality starting with Build 21277. Full details on how to install the build can be found in this Windows blog post.

With the new build, users will be able to install x64 apps from the Microsoft Store or any other location.

Microsoft recommends installing a preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver for your respective Arm device for optimal app performance. You may also want to nap a preview version of the Arm64 C++ redistributable.

Those interested in trying Windows 10 on Arm have multiple options to choose from including the Lenovo Flex 5G, the Acer Spin 7 and Microsoft’s own Surface Pro X.

If you aren't yet part of the Windows Insider program but want to participate in testing the new build, head over to Microsoft's website to learn more and register.

Image credit: Wachiwit