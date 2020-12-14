Bottom line: Pornhub has taken the biggest step yet in changing its business model following a New York Times exposé earlier this month alleging the site was profiting from non-consensual video uploads. The move could ultimately result in the site moving away from its amateur content and focus more on material from professional models.

In a recent blog post, the user-generated adult content site said it has suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of its model program.

“This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute.”

Verified users are those that have verified their identity with the site via a selfie of them holding a piece of paper with their site username and Pornhub written on it.

According to Vice, Pornhub hosted roughly 13.5 million videos on Sunday evening (based on a counter in the site’s search bar). By Monday morning at 9 am, the figure had fallen to 4.7 million. Vice said the number briefly went back up to 7.2 million, so perhaps the situation is still fluid.

In the wake of the aforementioned exposé, Pornhub halted uploads from unverified members and put an end to downloads. Visa and Mastercard last week also cut ties with Pornhub, preventing cardholders from making purchases through the site.

