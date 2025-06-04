What just happened? Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub, Youporn, Redtube, and other adult entertainment brands, is suspending its services in France in protest over the country's age verification law. The company already blocks access to residents of several US states over the same issue.

On June 7, porn platforms in France will legally be required to implement age verification systems. The law is part of a set of measures France passed in 2023 to protect minors from inappropriate online content.

Websites hosting pornographic content will need to verify French visitors' ages using a credit card or government-issued ID document. The operators must offer a double-blind option from a third-party that theoretically protects users' anonymity from the platforms themselves.

But, as has long been the case in the US, Aylo claims that this method places people's data at risk from bad actors, hacks or leaks.

Solomon Friedman, a partner at private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners, which bought Aylo in 2023, told reporters that the French law was "dangerous," "potentially privacy infringing" and "ineffective."

"It's a matter of putting our values first, and that means communicating directly with the French people to tell them what their government is refusing to tell them," Friedman said, as reported by Politico.

Aylo has repeatedly said it supports age verification but believes this should take place at the device level. It said Google, Apple, and Microsoft all have the capability built into their operating systems to verify ages, and that countries should target these companies.

Aylo also argues that these laws are ineffective and drive users to less secure websites that do not implement age verification, potentially exposing them to unregulated content and increased privacy risks.

Clara Chappaz, France's Minister of State for Digital Affairs, accused Aylo of lying because it does not want to respect the law.

"Adults are free to consume porn, but not at the expense of protecting our children," Chappaz wrote in an X post, according to an English translation. "Asking pornographic sites to verify the age of their users is not about stigmatizing adults, but about protecting our children."

"If Aylo prefers to leave France rather than apply our law, that's up to them."

Le référentiel de l'Arcom garantit la vie privée avec le double anonymat.

Mentir quand on ne veut pas respecter la loi et prendre en otage, c'est inadmissible. Les adultes sont libres de consommer du porno mais pas au détriment de la protection de nos enfants.



Demander aux… https://t.co/vwYvJsnKOv – Clara Chappaz (@ClaraChappaz) June 3, 2025

France is Pornhub's largest market behind the US, and while accessing blocked sites is usually just a matter of using a VPN, leaving the country will likely have an impact on Aylo's bottom line. According to the firm's own stats, the most searched term in France was "francaise" (French) by a wide margin, showing users were interested in their own kind, both language and people, apparently.

Aylo no longer offers access to residents in a number of US states over their introduction of age verification laws, including Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia, Utah, Montana, North Carolina, and many others, with more expected to introduce similar rules in the future.