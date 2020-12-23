Editor's take: In fairness, T-Mobile probably shouldn’t take too much flak for the decision. Many of these devices are now more than half a decade old or more and have long since stopped receiving regular security updates. If nothing else, perhaps this will prompt some to look for a newer device that is still being actively updated.

T-Mobile customers utilizing older devices could be at risk of losing network connectivity in late January.

An internal T-Mobile document recently obtained by Android Police reveals that 19 devices will be unable to connect to the company’s network starting January 29. Impacted devices include:

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

HTC Desire 650

Google Nexus 9

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6

Netgear Arlo Security Camera System

OnePlus 1

Quanta Dragon IR7

Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

Soyea M02

ZTE ZMax

Worth highlighting is the fact that the T-Mobile version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will not be affected.

The fine print additionally notes that impacted customers started being notified by mail on December 18. An SMS will also go out on December 28, it states.

Android Police originally suspected the changes were linked to VoLTE support changes, but T-Mobile reached out to the publication and said that wasn’t the case.