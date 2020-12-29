In brief: Amazon’s share value is trending upwards after announcing another record-breaking holiday season in which the e-commerce giant delivered billions of items to customers around the globe. We’ll get a better idea of just how well Amazon performed over the holidays when the company releases its next quarterly earnings report, likely at the tail end of January.

Amazon in a recent blog post said the 2020 holiday season was the best ever for independent sellers on its platform. Small- and medium-sized US businesses sold nearly a billion products in Amazon’s store during the season. Worldwide sales by third parties, meanwhile, grew more than 50 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

In total, more than 1.5 billion toys, electronics, home products and beauty / personal care items were delivered during the 2020 holiday season. Among the best-selling items were the Nintendo Switch standard edition, iRobot’s Roomba 675 robot vacuum and Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote.

The company’s performance isn’t all that surprising, especially if you’ve been keeping up with retail trends this season. Earlier this month, Amazon said independent sellers saw shipments grow more than 60 percent year-over-year across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are traditionally two of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Amazon's stock is up roughly $130 on the news.