In brief: If you’re one of the many people whose job involves staring at a monitor for eight hours or more every day, you might wish for something easier on the eyes. E Ink displays have long been used in eBooks such as Kindles, so why not monitors? Chinese company Dasung has been making them for years and just introduced its largest model yet: the 25.3-inch Dasung Paperlike 253.

With no blue light, flashing, or backlight, Dasung targets its E Ink displays at those who experience eye problems when using a computer, kids and teens whose eyes are developing, elderly people suffering from dry and tired eyes, and office workers.

Dasung already makes a 7.8-inch E Ink Android tablet called ‘Not-eReader 103,’ a name that denotes its use beyond reading eBooks—users can browse the web and install YouTube, Facebook, and other apps. The company also produces a 13.3-inch E Ink monitor that plugs into a computer via USB to mirror or extend its screen.

The Paperlike 253 monitor comes in at a respectable 25.3 inches, bringing it closer to a standard monitor’s dimensions while featuring an impressive 3200 x 1800 resolution. As with other E Ink displays, it reflects ambient light.

The downside is that it’s only able to show 16 shades of grey and the refresh rate is as low as you’d expect, meaning videos look a bit stuttery, and you're not going to want to play Doom Eternal on it.

But Dasung’s monitor isn’t for gaming and videos. As noted by Liliputing, someone who is only reading and typing, such as a coder, could appreciate the Paperlike 253’s qualities. No word yet on price, but with the 13.3-inch version costing $999, expect this to be expensive when it goes on sale sometime in 2021.