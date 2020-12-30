Freebie: Whether you like it or not, the Epic Games Store has always been good for one key thing: padding your game library. Epic has been very generous with its free games, and that trend is set to continue. To end the year on a high note, Epic is handing out a free title today and tomorrow.

To be clear, Epic has been doing this for much of December, so if you haven't been keeping up with the Game Store's giveaways this month, you've probably missed out on quite a bit of free content. But, better late than never.

For the next 18 hours, you can get your hands on a free copy of Torchlight II, an old (but gold) Diablo-like action RPG with co-op elements and plenty of loot to collect. I've played it several times myself -- mostly back when it first launched -- and can confirm that it's pretty fun.

It may not hook you for hundreds of hours, but it'll certainly occupy you for a few days, at least. It has a cartoony art style and system requirements are low, so it's worth a shot if you don't have anything else to do this weekend.

Come tomorrow, Epic will be giving away a different game, we just don't know what it is for now; the company doesn't reveal its freebies until the day they're available. However, we'll update this article when it has been disclosed.