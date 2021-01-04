In context: Windows 10's design is a bit of a mixed bag. In some areas, it shows off Microsoft's 'Fluent Design' philosophy quite well (albeit at the loss of some functionality), but in others, you'll still find interfaces, menus, and settings from the Windows 7 era. To address these inconsistencies, Microsoft is reportedly planning a "sweeping visual rejuvenation" of Windows 10.

This information came to light thanks to a recent job listing posted by Microsoft itself. The listing calls for a software engineer who can work alongside Microsoft's "key platform, Surface, and OEM partners" to deliver said "rejuvenation."

The ultimate goal of the refresh would be to signal to Microsoft's customers that "Windows is BACK" (emphasis theirs), and that Windows is the "best user OS experience for customers."

It's difficult to say how a visual overhaul might accomplish that task, especially because we have no idea what Microsoft means by "best user OS experience."

Does it mean a more simplified or streamlined user experience? As enthusiasts and power users ourselves, we'd hesitate to call that the "best" outcome, but the alternative also doesn't seem likely: making things more complex isn't really Microsoft's thing. Not lately, anyway.

Some reports say changes are coming to the start menu and file explorer (as well as a host of pre-installed Windows apps), but we'll just have to wait and see what the tech giant has up its sleeve.

For what it's worth, this job listing has already been altered to remove any mention of a "sweeping rejuvenation," so Microsoft may have changed its mind. Or maybe the company is simply kicking itself for leaking the news so blatantly.