A solid warranty: The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) is backed by a three year advanced exchange service and limited hardware warranty. With Dell’s premium panel exchange policy, you can get a free monitor replacement during this period even if only a single bright pixel is found.

Dell on Tuesday announced a new addition to its UltraSharp family of curved monitors.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) is billed as the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD (5,120 x 2,160 pixels, 104 PPI) resolution display. Intended for content creators and data analysts seeking to boost productivity, the 2500R curved screen offers wide color coverage (100 percent sRGB, 100 percent Rec. 709 and 98 percent DCI-P3) and a 5ms (gray to gray) response time (in fast mode).

The monitor is as much of a productivity hub as it is a display. Connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 connector, a USB Type-B upstream port, a USB Type-C downstream port, four USB Type-A 10Gbps ports, a USB Type-A 10Gbps port with BC1.2 charging capability, a 3.5mm audio jack and an RJ45 port.

Other noteworthy features include Picture-by-Picture, dual 9W speakers and a KVM that allows you to use a single keyboard and mouse to control two computers.

Dell’s latest was also recognized as a CES 2021 innovation award honoree.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) is slated to launch on January 28, 2021, priced at $2,099.99.