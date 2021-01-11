In a nutshell: Dakota switches utilize a new signal detection technology to “precisely process signal registration.” This, in turn, “accelerates the switch’s response time to within only two milliseconds” and is also said to help maintain accuracy over time that can happen when a spring loses its elasticity. According to Mad Catz, the switch response time is 60 percent faster than “other” mechanical switches.

Veteran gaming peripheral maker Mad Catz during CES on Monday announced its second new gaming mouse in as many weeks.

The B.A.T. 6+ is a wired ambidextrous pointer packing a PixArt PMW3389 optical sensor rated at 16,000 DPI (400 inch per second, 50G acceleration). In addition to swappable palm rests and side skirts, the 10-button rodent can store up to five user profiles and features Mad Catz’s new Dakota mechanical switch.

Mad Catz has been around since the late 80s but fell on tough times a few years back and was forced to file for chapter 7 bankruptcy in early 2017. The gaming peripheral maker got a second lease on life the following year and has seemingly been making the most of its new opportunity.

If you’d prefer a wireless solution, the R.A.T. DWS that was announced last week might be more to your liking. Both are scheduled to start shipping in early February. No word yet on pricing for either model as of this writing.