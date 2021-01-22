In brief: One area of particular interest is the powertrain. The engine that DMC originally planned to use was compliant through 2022 but at this stage, it doesn’t make much sense to go with something that is so close to reaching end-of-life status. So how about an electric powertrain?

It’s been nearly five years since I wrote about the DeLorean Motor Company’s (DMC) plan to start building replicas of its namesake DeLorean using modern amenities.

Those plans were apparently contingent upon the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) implementing a regulation allowing low-volume vehicle makers to start selling replica cars that were at least 25 years old.

In what is a surprise to absolutely nobody, the agency took its sweet time in handling the matter. Recently, however, the final regulations were completed, paving the road for companies like DMC to move forward with plans that have been collecting dust on the shelf for the past several years.

The problem is that the rest of the world has moved on. Some suppliers that were in place have since gone out of business during the pandemic, and others are no longer interested in low-volume component production. Worse yet, some of the key contacts that DMC had at other companies have retired or taken jobs elsewhere.

In short, DMC has a lot of catching up to do.

DMC said it is now considering an all-electric powertrain for its new DeLorean. Going the EV route would make it easier to navigate the “emissions maze” and certainly jives with the futuristic vibe the car has had ever since its debut and subsequent feature in the Back to the Future series.

Masthead credit: Thiago Melo