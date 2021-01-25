Rumor mill: According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer over on Voice, Sony is reviving the Xperia Compact series with an upcoming 5.5-inch model, filling the gap for small-sized Android smartphones that's been around for a couple of years now. There's little known in terms of specs, some of which are noticeable in renders and reveal a minor design update over 2018's Xperia XZ2 Compact.

Sony was among the last Android OEMs to discontinue small-sized smartphones in a market normalized these days by 6.0-inch+ devices. However, it now looks like the company is reviving the Xperia Compact series following the release of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Although Apple's decision to drop the in-box charger with its latest iPhones ignited a controversial trend for the industry, Android users will likely be more welcoming towards pocketable smartphones making a return, given that this category hasn't been attended to properly for quite some time.

One upcoming candidate would appear to be Sony's 5.5-inch Xperia Compact, which according to renders posted on Voice, is a bit larger overall than the iPhone 12 Mini - 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm vs 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm - and bears the same signature boxy design we've been seeing since the original Xperia Z from 2013.

Unlike a few of its predecessors that packed flagship specs in a smaller footprint, this upcoming model will reportedly be a mid-tier device featuring an 8MP selfie shooter in the teardrop notch and a dual-camera system with a 13MP primary lens on the back. It'll also have Sony's usual ergonomic touches like a dedicated camera button, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, and a 3.5mm jack, which recently returned on the high-end Xperia 1 II.

Although a mid-spec pocketable Android won't be able to compete with the iPhone 12 Mini in terms of performance, it remains to be seen if Sony's pricing and Android experience for the Xperia Compact can help it succeed in the sub-6-inch market that's barely seen any new Android entries other than the Google Pixel 4a and a few budget Nokias. Here's hoping that more Android OEMs cater to this nearly deserted category.