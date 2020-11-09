Apple iPhone 12 Mini
People who want a smaller phone will be hard-pressed to find a device as compelling as the iPhone 12 mini. That's because Apple took nearly everything that worked well in the larger iPhone 12 including its high-powered A14 Bionic chipset and excellent cameras and packed them into a pint-sized frame. The catch: While the mini offers the same great performance as the larger model, its battery life leaves much to be desired.-- As reviewed by Engadget
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:6
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
Editors Liked
- Small with great build quality
- Great cameras
- Fluid performance
- 5G connectivity
- Incredible A14 Bionic power
- Reasonable starting price
- Beautiful screen
Editors Didn't Like
- Battery life is below average
- Is mmWave 5G really necessary?
- No telephoto lens
- Design catches fingerprints easily
- Just 60Hz screen
- Only 64GB storage to start
- Slower MagSafe charging
- No charger in box