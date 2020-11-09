People who want a smaller phone will be hard-pressed to find a device as compelling as the iPhone 12 mini. That's because Apple took nearly everything that worked well in the larger iPhone 12 including its high-powered A14 Bionic chipset and excellent cameras and packed them into a pint-sized frame. The catch: While the mini offers the same great performance as the larger model, its battery life leaves much to be desired.

-- As reviewed by Engadget