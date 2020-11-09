Editors Liked

  • Small with great build quality
  • Great cameras
  • Fluid performance
  • 5G connectivity
  • Incredible A14 Bionic power
  • Reasonable starting price
  • Beautiful screen

Editors Didn't Like

  • Battery life is below average
  • Is mmWave 5G really necessary?
  • No telephoto lens
  • Design catches fingerprints easily
  • Just 60Hz screen
  • Only 64GB storage to start
  • Slower MagSafe charging
  • No charger in box