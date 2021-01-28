Year in review: Not all PC gamers are a fan of the Epic Games Store, but whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the platform's frequent free game giveaways are pretty great. It seems quite a few others agree with that sentiment: according to the platform, nearly 750 million free titles were claimed throughout 2020.

That's an astounding number, and it seems to prove that Epic's gamble on freebies has largely paid off. Those free games -- there were 103 unique giveaways in total -- managed to net the EGS a whopping 160 million PC customers in total, and 56 monthly active users in December, according to the platform's latest Year in Review blog post.

While not all of the freebie hunters spent money on Epic, the platform still generated $700 million in user spending throughout the year, $265 million of which went toward third-party games hosted on the EGS. The rest, presumably, was revenue generated by Epic's own games, such as Fortnite.

User playtime hours also climbed to 5.70 billion hours last year, up from 3.35 billion the year before. Part of that increase can likely be attributed to lockdowns and stay-at-home orders imposed by governments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but still -- growth is growth.

Looking ahead, Epic is obviously hoping to top these numbers, while also bringing some new features to its platform, including Player Profiles, game Achievements, and a "Social Overhaul," whatever that means.