In a nutshell: Activision has dropped the ban hammer on thousands of cheaters looking to gain an unfair advantage in Call of Duty: Warzone. The publisher also outlined several additional steps it has taken to strengthen the platform and make it easier for gamers to report cheaters. It's all a step in the right direction, but whether or not the collective efforts make a substantial impact remains to be seen.

In a blog post on the subject, the publisher said it recently banned 60,000 accounts linked to confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone. With the move, Activision has now permanently banned more than 300,000 Warzone cheaters worldwide since launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone is the free-to-play battle royale mode within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It was introduced during season two and pits up to 150 players against each other in a battle to be the last one standing. It is available to install as a standalone game, independent of Modern Warfare. As of August 2020, the game had 75 million players.

Activision said it is also continuing to “identify and address” those who distribute modding / hacking software.

Last summer, if you recall, Activision threatened CxCheats with legal action, prompting the cheat software marketplace to cease development and support for all Call of Duty related products and services.