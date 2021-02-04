Editor's take: The report notes that Apple has internally discussed pricing its mixed reality headset around $3,000. At that price, it’d be slightly more affordable than the $3,500 Microsoft HoloLens 2 but still outside the realm of what most people would consider affordable. As such, the first iteration could very well be a niche product with low adoption.

Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset will reportedly pack more than a dozen cameras and other high-tech hardware according to a source familiar with its development as reported by The Information (paywalled, via MacRumors).

The array of cameras would facilitate tracking for hand movements and allow the user to see the real world while donning the wearable.

The visor will also reportedly be equipped with 8K displays and advanced tech to handle eye tracking, the source said. Based on images of a late-stage prototype seen by the publication, swappable headbands will hold the headset in place while worn.

Bands could also afford added functionality, the report claims. One band could pack spatial audio tech while another might offer up additional battery life. They could also come in a variety of colors, like the swappable ear cushions on the AirPods Max headphones.

Users could have options when it comes to how to control the device as well. At least one prototype featured a physical dial on the side of the visor. The unit could also respond to a wearer’s hand gestures and eye movements. Optionally, a control could be worn on the tip of your finger to assist with navigation.

Masthead credit: emka74