What just happened? Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his position as the world’s richest person this week after shares in Tesla dipped slightly, lowering the net worth of Elon Musk just enough for Bezos to slide back into the top spot.

Per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos’ total net worth sat at $191 billion as of February 16 compared to Musk’s $190 billion. Since the index’s last update, Bezos has lost $372 million but Musk is down around $4.58 billion. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates retained his position as the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $137 billion even though he recently lost $283 million.

Musk passed Bezos in early January following an impressive Tesla rally.

Despite the latest dips in their net worth, all three are still in the black in 2021. Bezos has tacked on $884 million to his fortune this year, Musk is up $20.5 billion and Gates has added $4.96 billion to his net worth.

Amazon’s share value was largely unaffected by news that Bezos planned to step down as CEO later this year in order to focus on other endeavors, including the Bezos Earth Fund and the Day One Fund. He will be replaced by Andrew Jassy, who currently runs the Amazon Web Services division.

Given the close proximity of their fortunes, it’s plausible that the two could continue leapfrogging each other over the coming months.