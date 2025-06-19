Facepalm: SpaceX was preparing its Starship rocket for a 10th flight test – initially scheduled for June 29 – when it exploded during a static fire at the Starbase launch site in Texas shortly after 11 pm MT on Wednesday. The launch timeline is now unclear following the incident.

A video shared by NASA Spaceflight shows a powerful explosion lighting up the Texas night sky during what was supposed to be a routine engine test. Cameron County officials confirmed the incident and said no one was injured. Local law enforcement has launched a formal investigation to determine the cause.

ANOMALY! Just before Ship 36 was set to Static Fire, it blew up at SpaceX Masseys!



– NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) June 19, 2025

In a post on X, SpaceX said it was preparing the rocket for its tenth test flight when it experienced "a major anomaly" while fixed to the launch arm. The company didn't disclose the nature of the issue but confirmed that all personnel at the base were safe and accounted for.

SpaceX added that there's no immediate threat to nearby residents but advised people to avoid Starbase while cleanup operations are underway. Officials are closely monitoring air quality and safety in the surrounding area to ensure no hazards arise. Cleanup crews are working to secure the site and assess any environmental impact caused by the explosion.

On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted… – SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2025

In the last few hours, Elon Musk weighed in on the incident with a series of posts on X. He initially dismissed the explosion as "just a scratch" but later explained that preliminary investigations showed "a nitrogen COPV in the payload bay failed below its proof pressure," causing the catastrophic failure.

Preliminary data suggests that a nitrogen COPV in the payload bay failed below its proof pressure.



If further investigation confirms that this is what happened, it is the first time ever for this design. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2025

Starship has previously caught fire during routine testing. Last month, it exploded during its ninth test flight, following similar failures in January and March. These repeated setbacks highlight the ongoing challenges SpaceX faces in perfecting the rocket's design. Since April 2023, Starship has launched nine times – four successes and five failures.

SpaceX is developing Starship as a multi-purpose rocket system to transport people and equipment to the Moon and support human colonization of Mars. Last month, Elon Musk said the company will launch its largest Starship later this year and confirmed his goal to land on Mars by 2026 despite recent explosive setbacks.