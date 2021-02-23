In brief: Roblox is one of the most popular online gaming platforms out there. It lets users create and play their own custom minigames using Roblox's intuitive, Lego-like building mechanics, simple Lua scripting language, and a plethora of user-made content. Now, after over 15 years of operation and two delays, the platform is finally ready to take itself public via a direct listing.

This is big news for Roblox, as well as its more avid fans. Interested parties can check out the company's full SEC filing here. The prospectus lays out the details of Roblox's business model and financials (it earned $924 million in revenue throughout 2020), as well as some of the risks and challenges it will face as a public company.

For example, since Roblox has a history of net losses, the company acknowledges that it may struggle to "achieve or maintain" profitability in the future.

Furthermore, Roblox, like most other software development companies, has been adversely affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, and the disruptions it has caused likely won't abate anytime soon.

Nonetheless, if you truly believe in Roblox as a platform or as a company, you may soon be able to get your piece of the pie. Come March 10 (or around that date), Roblox intends to list 198,917,280 shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RBLX."

Roblox was reportedly valued at about $29.5 billion last month, though its true public value will be up to the market to decide, and may be higher or lower than that figure.