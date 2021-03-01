Tech specs: The high-end OnePlus 9 Pro is believed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. Sources say it’ll also ship with a 6.78-inch 1440p display operating at 120Hz and have wireless fast charging at 45W. The mid-range variant, meanwhile, is expected to carry a 6.55-inch 1080p display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau on Monday said they have “something new” to share next week. The leading theory is that it’ll be the company’s next flagship smartphone line, the OnePlus 9 series.

Lau linked to a “moonshot” landing page featuring the tagline “Something new is on the horizon” as well as a variant of the famous Earthrise photograph that was taken from the Moon’s surface by astronaut William Anders on December 24, 1968, during the Apollo 8 mission.

The Earthrise series of photos were taken with a modified Hasselblad camera, which is notable here considering rumors suggest OnePlus may partner with the Swedish camera maker on the OnePlus 9.

Over the weekend, a tipster told 91Mobiles that OnePlus is preparing to introduce three new smartphones as part of the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Pro. A fourth product, the OnePlus Watch, is also rumored to be unveiled at the same event.

We should know more by this time next week as OnePlus is planning to spill the beans on March 8.

