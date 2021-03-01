The big picture: Terraria is an action-adventure sandbox game that originally launched on the PC in mid-2011 and has since been ported to most other major platforms, including the Nintendo Switch in 2019. It has been compared to a 2D version of Minecraft, but thanks to the many updates that have been released over the years, the game has a feel that is uniquely its own.

Cooler heads have seemingly prevailed in the spat between Terraria developer Re-Logic and Google over the title’s fate on cloud gaming service Stadia.

Early last month, Re-Logic founder Andrew Spinks revealed that his Google account had been disabled for more than three weeks with no explanation. He was also locked out of all associated accounts including Gmail and YouTube. With no recourse and no answers, Spinks decided to cancel the upcoming Stadia port of Terraria.

@Google my account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround. — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

In the weeks since, it appears as though the two sides were able to mend the relationship.

In a recently updated post on the Re-Logic message board, the company said that after a month of pushing and with the support of their fans, Google finally reached out and provided a lot of transparency around the situation. Furthermore, they helped them restore access to all of their accounts.

Due to how much work has been invested in the project thus far, Re-Logic decided to allow the launch of Terraria on Stadia to proceed. The game is currently at Google for certification review, Re-Logic added, but didn’t supply a scheduled launch date.