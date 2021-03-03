In brief: Originally launched in 1TB and 2TB capacities, Crucial's compact and durable X6 portable SSD lineup has been expanded at both ends with a wallet-friendly $69.95 500GB model and a capacious $489.95 4TB model.

Crucial's new 4TB variant of the mid-range X6 portable SSD gets a slight boost in sequential read speeds over its lesser storage siblings (800MB/s vs. 540MB/s), though it's still trumped in terms of performance by Crucial's own high-end X8 series and Samsung's best-in-class T7 Touch that can reach an impressive 1,080MB/s.

These NVMe options, however, don't go beyond 2TB right now and are also costlier across similar storage variants (2TB, 1TB, and the newly announced 500GB model) of the USB 3.1 Gen 2-based X6. Like Samsung's portable drive, the Crucial X6 can also withstand drops of up to 6.5 feet (on carpeted surfaces), though its plastic shell would probably fare better in day-to-day usage than the scratch-prone aluminum casing on the T7.

The drive uses a Type-C port for interfacing and has a compact 40g lightweight body for on-the-go users. It's compatible with Windows and Mac PCs, last-gen consoles (PS4/Xbox One), Android devices and USB-C equipped iPad Pros.

Crucial is offering a 3-year warranty on the X6 portable SSD and is now selling the new variants on its official website and Amazon.