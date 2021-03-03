TL;DR: Remember when smartphones used to have less memory than PCs? That's been changing over the years, with many handsets jumping to 4GB, 10GB, and 12GB. The Asus ROG Phone 3 was one of the first to feature 16GB; its successor, the upcoming ROG Phone 5, looks like it will come with even more: a massive 18GB.

The ROG Phone 5 launches one week from today—you can watch the countdown on Asus' website. Being a gaming phone that's part of the ROG line, the device packs plenty of power, including a Qualcomm 888 SoC and dual-cell 6,000 mAh battery. It was expected to feature up to 16GB of RAM, much like its predecessor and some Samsung flagships, but it looks set to become the first phone to boast 18GB.

A Geekbench entry spotted by MySmartPrice reveals the ROG Phone 5's 1,113 single-core score and 3,468 multi-core score. It also shows that the handset will come with Android 11 out of the box and 18GB of RAM.

Based on previous Geekbench entries, it's likely that the phone will be available in multiple configurations that include 8GB, 16GB, and possibly 12GB, along with 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is also likely to use UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory.

Other specs include a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main snapper, 6.78-inch screen, a strip-like secondary screen on the rear, 65W fast charging, ultrasonic shoulder triggers, and dual USB Type-C ports.

The Asus ROG Phone 5's launch event starts at 6 AM EST on March 10.