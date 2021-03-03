Editor's take: I was playing Doom 3 just the other day as I was waiting for Eternal to download and noticed how dated it looked compared to the more Recent Doom remake. Not a surprise considering the 12 year age gap. Although it offers a different Doom experience, it is still fun but could use a refresh.

Bethesda and id Software dropped a teaser trailer today (below) announcing that Doom 3 is coming to PlayStation VR. It is not radically different from the original game but does sport new textures and sounds. The hud and a few other gameplay aspects were also tweaked to accommodate the PSVR platform. The VR version includes the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission DLC, which adds 20 more levels of demon-slaying to make it even more enticing.

This is not the first time Doom has gotten the VR treatment. Team Beef recently ported Doom 3 to the Oculus Quest. However, that version is unsanctioned by id Software and does not include the DLC or the refreshed sound and visuals.

Doom 3 has pacing that is more akin to survival horror than the frantic run-and-gun action typical of the Doom franchise. This slower pace with a heavier focus on exploration seems a better fit for VR, especially where motion sickness is concerned.

Doom 3 VR Edition for the PSVR hits the PlayStation Store on March 29. Bethesda did not reveal pricing, but since we are so close to release, it is reasonable to expect to see a product or pre-order page in the coming days.