Rumor mill: Apple’s Arm-based M1 chips have been a resounding success, gaining praise from both critics and consumers alike. According to new rumors, possible successors to that SoC will arrive in the 2022 Mac Pro, including a 64-core model that’s part of a $19,000+ system.

The speculation comes from @LeaksApplePro, who claims at least three Mac Pro configurations will arrive next year featuring Arm-based SoCs that mix performance and efficiency cores, just like the M1. The rumored flagship comes with a monstrous 64 CPU cores (48 of which will be performance), 512GB of RAM, 128 GPU cores, and starts at $19,000.

Mac Pro, 2022.

Configurations:

1) 32 cores (24 performance).

64GB Ram

32 GPU cores

$5499+



2) 48 cores (36 performance).

256GB Ram

64 GPU cores

$11999+



3) 64 cores (48 performance).

512GB Ram

128 GPU cores

$18999+



Storage from 512GB to 8TB — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) March 2, 2021

Nineteen grand is a lot of money, but it's normal for a Mac Pro. You could spend over $50,000 on a top-spec Xeon-powered current model, and that’s without the $5,000+ Pro Display XDR and $700 wheels.

The middle configuration comes with 48 CPU cores (36 performance), 256GB of RAM, 64 GPU cores, and starts at $12,000. Meanwhile, the cheapest option consists of 32 CPU cores (24 performance), 64GB of RAM, and 32 GPU cores. It starts at $5,499, which around $100 cheaper than the current Mac Pro’s base model.

Apple has spent years trying to lessen its reliance on Intel, and given the M1’s success, we can certainly expect its in-house chips to start appearing in more Macs soon enough; it's partly why the iMac Pro has been discontinued. But the specs here should be taken with a huge grain of salt. One Twitter user noted that a 64-core desktop Mac Pro is unlikely to need 16 efficiency cores, adding that all models are likely to feature just four or eight of these low-power cores.